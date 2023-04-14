Civitas Social Housing (LON:CSH) Stock Price Down 1%

Civitas Social Housing PLC (LON:CSH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 57.74 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 58.10 ($0.72). 1,109,296 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 1,668,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.70 ($0.73).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.63, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £352.31 million, a PE ratio of 528.18 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 58.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 59.85.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.43 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Civitas Social Housing’s payout ratio is 5,454.55%.

In related news, insider Alison Hadden acquired 31,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of £20,120.31 ($24,916.79). 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Civitas Social Housing PLC is the first real estate investment trust dedicated to investing exclusively into existing portfolios of built social homes in England and Wales. The Company achieved admission to the premium listing segment of the Official List of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016, raising £350 million in an oversubscribed IPO.

