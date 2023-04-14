Clean Coal Technologies (OTCMKTS:CCTC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.32

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.32 and traded as low as $0.25. Clean Coal Technologies shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 8,484 shares.
Clean Coal Technologies Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.32.
Clean Coal Technologies Company Profile
Clean Coal Technologies, Inc is engaged in the development of commercially viable and scalable coal dehydration technology. Its technology portfolio includes Pristine-M, Pristine-SA, and Pristine. Pristine is designed to remove moisture and volatile matter, rendering a cleaner thermal coal. Pristine-M is a low-cost coal dehydration technology.
