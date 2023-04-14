Clean Yield Group Has $67,000 Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Clean Yield Group cut its holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WOR. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 28.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,870,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,338,000 after purchasing an additional 415,442 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 3.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 3.4% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 66,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 11,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $390,000. 45.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Worthington Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st.

NYSE WOR opened at $61.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.25. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $65.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.34. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

In other news, SVP Catherine M. Lyttle sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $629,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,593.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Catherine M. Lyttle sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $629,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,593.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO B Andrew Rose sold 18,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total value of $1,084,260.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,968,343.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,823,861. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

