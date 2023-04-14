Clean Yield Group Reduces Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Clean Yield Group cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank OH bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. WPWealth LLP purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $411,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 59,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,657,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $195.90 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $130.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.39 and a 200 day moving average of $201.30.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.69.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.