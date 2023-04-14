Clean Yield Group Sells 2,105 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Clean Yield Group trimmed its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,773 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth about $23,028,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 185.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,217,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,504,000 after purchasing an additional 791,358 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 917.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 784,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,256,000 after purchasing an additional 707,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,183,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XRAY. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $41.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.91. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $49.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.63 and a 200 day moving average of $33.66.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.11 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 24.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

In other news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $157,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,265.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

