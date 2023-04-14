Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Trading Down 6.2%

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 359,197 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,628,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.10 to $1.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.18.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Clear Channel Outdoor Trading Down 7.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average is $1.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $709.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.58 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $399,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 52,401,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,694,101.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,330,902 shares of company stock valued at $5,354,124 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clear Channel Outdoor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCO. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the third quarter valued at $6,508,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,475,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550,199 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 786.9% during the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 3,725,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,272,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,596,000.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through the Americas and Other segments. The Americas segment consists of operations U.S. operations excluding airports. Europe-North, which consists of operations in the U.K., the Nordics and several other countries throughout northern and central Europe, and Europe-South, which covers the operations in France, Switzerland, Spain and Italy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.