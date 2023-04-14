Clearstead Trust LLC Boosts Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in CarMax by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stephens cut their target price on CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on CarMax from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.90.

KMX opened at $69.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.81. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $106.24.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.63%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

