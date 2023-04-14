Clearstead Trust LLC Grows Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises 1.7% of Clearstead Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth approximately $270,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,889,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ADP. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.36.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.8 %

ADP opened at $217.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.61 and a 12-month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.40%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Stories

