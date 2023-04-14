Clearstead Trust LLC Has $246,000 Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Clearstead Trust LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after buying an additional 1,403,492 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,842,000 after buying an additional 536,327 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 909,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,369,000 after purchasing an additional 203,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 192.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 660,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,061,000 after purchasing an additional 434,764 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD opened at $189.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.29 and its 200 day moving average is $169.14. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $190.41.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

