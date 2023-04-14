Clearstead Trust LLC Invests $87,000 in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 145.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 618.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Price Performance

ALLY stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $45.42.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 20.34%. Equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALLY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Ally Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ally Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Ally Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.92.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

