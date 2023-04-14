Clearstead Trust LLC Purchases 379 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.9% of Clearstead Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.94.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $162.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $287.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.36.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 89.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,280,095.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,268 shares of company stock worth $27,231,420. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

