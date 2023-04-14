Clearstead Trust LLC Raises Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR opened at $85.41 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $99.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.06.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.07.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

