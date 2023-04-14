Clearstead Trust LLC Reduces Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Clearstead Trust LLC cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 352.5% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $127.90 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.67, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 375.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.36.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

