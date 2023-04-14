Clearstead Trust LLC Sells 316 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Clearstead Trust LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,057,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,431,000 after acquiring an additional 367,532 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2,948.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 314,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,162,000 after acquiring an additional 304,600 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7,553.9% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 297,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,437,000 after acquiring an additional 293,165 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,871,000. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,804.3% in the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 164,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,605,000 after acquiring an additional 155,965 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $157.99 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $180.20. The company has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.48.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

