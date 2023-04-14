Clearstead Trust LLC Sells 75 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Clearstead Trust LLC cut its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 672 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,603,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,936 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 216.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,472 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $218,973,000 after purchasing an additional 714,737 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,324,376 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $277,655,000 after purchasing an additional 512,626 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 169.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 225,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,284,000 after purchasing an additional 141,733 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 583,713 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $122,374,000 after purchasing an additional 137,065 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.57.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $206.98 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $196.33 and a 12 month high of $276.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.10 and a 200-day moving average of $232.08.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.85%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Featured Articles

