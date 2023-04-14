Clearstead Trust LLC Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,086 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META opened at $220.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $224.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on META. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $188.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $164.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $228.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.02.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $48,358.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,371.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $48,358.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,371.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,546 shares of company stock valued at $12,443,957. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

