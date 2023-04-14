Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target Raised to $61.00

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Coca-Cola stock opened at $63.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $273.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.52.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.