Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Shares Gap Up to $8.13

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.13, but opened at $8.36. Coherus BioSciences shares last traded at $8.12, with a volume of 69,571 shares traded.
Several brokerages have issued reports on CHRS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.
The firm has a market cap of $626.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.79.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,984,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,786,000 after buying an additional 101,353 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Coherus BioSciences by 23.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,383,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,951 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Coherus BioSciences by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,217,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,243,000 after acquiring an additional 110,697 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Coherus BioSciences by 7.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,228,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,248,000 after acquiring an additional 345,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coherus BioSciences by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,982,000 after acquiring an additional 31,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.
Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.
