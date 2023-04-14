Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by FAS Wealth Partners

FAS Wealth Partners lessened its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

CL stock opened at $76.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.28. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $83.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.74.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 88.26%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CL. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.70.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

