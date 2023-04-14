Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) PT Lowered to $128.00

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $142.00 to $128.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised Colliers International Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colliers International Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $100.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.44 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. Colliers International Group has a 12-month low of $84.16 and a 12-month high of $133.02.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.07). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 415.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. It offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, Investment Management, and Corporate.

