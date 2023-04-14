Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

COLB has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised Columbia Banking System from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler raised Columbia Banking System from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Columbia Banking System from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Columbia Banking System from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.13.

Columbia Banking System Trading Up 1.4 %

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $19.59 and a one year high of $35.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.96 and its 200 day moving average is $29.29.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 33.55%. The company had revenue of $203.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Banking System

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,742,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,132 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 292.1% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,700,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,169 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,148,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,810,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,508,000 after acquiring an additional 853,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,644,000.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

Featured Stories

