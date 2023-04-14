Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Holdings Lifted by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,332,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,743,000 after purchasing an additional 117,162 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,656,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,554,000 after buying an additional 544,292 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,739,000 after acquiring an additional 111,594 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,404,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,912,000 after acquiring an additional 8,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,110,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,527,000 after acquiring an additional 12,655 shares in the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director David W. Kemper sold 21,550 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total value of $1,411,740.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,172,276 shares in the company, valued at $76,795,800.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director David W. Kemper sold 21,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total value of $1,411,740.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,172,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,795,800.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 1,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $69,816.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,162,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,333,866.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,551 shares of company stock worth $3,076,855 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.36. The company had a trading volume of 107,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,684. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.59. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.96 and a 12-month high of $72.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.74.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.