Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Trading 1.1% Higher

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) traded up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.21 and last traded at $11.16. 104,161 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 80,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.04.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CODYY. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €55.00 ($59.78) to €62.00 ($67.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA engages in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. The firm operates through the following segments: High Performance Solutions (HPS), Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

