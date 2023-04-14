Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,685 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Vail Resorts worth $18,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 700.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTN stock opened at $242.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.91 and a 12 month high of $269.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $235.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.05. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.21.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($1.03). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $2.06 per share. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.91. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 100.24%.

MTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $380.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $261.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $289.00 to $269.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.11.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

