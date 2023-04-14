Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $12,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 159.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1,562.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 53.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Up 2.2 %
NYSE:BFAM opened at $77.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.95. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.19 and a 52-week high of $135.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 56.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile
Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.
