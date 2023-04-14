Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Buys 160,083 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,183,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,083 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 3.80% of Q2 worth $58,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 192.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 508,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,606,000 after purchasing an additional 334,287 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Q2 by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 554,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,862,000 after buying an additional 124,469 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Q2 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,801,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Q2 by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 356,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,481,000 after buying an additional 112,476 shares during the period. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP raised its stake in Q2 by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 694,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,365,000 after buying an additional 101,167 shares during the period.

Q2 Price Performance

Q2 stock opened at $23.74 on Friday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $58.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Q2 had a negative net margin of 19.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.17 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Q2 from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Q2 from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Q2 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Q2 from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Q2

In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $507,102.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 560,154 shares in the company, valued at $12,737,901.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $279,274.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,204,557.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $507,102.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 560,154 shares in the company, valued at $12,737,901.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,971 shares of company stock worth $3,317,634 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Q2

(Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

Featured Articles

