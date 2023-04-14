Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,579,150 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 55,968 shares during the period. SPS Commerce accounts for approximately 3.8% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 4.38% of SPS Commerce worth $202,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPSC. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 131.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 280,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,878,000 after buying an additional 159,324 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 14,809.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,588,000 after buying an additional 125,580 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 9.4% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,013,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,923,000 after buying an additional 87,184 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 408.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,167,000 after buying an additional 79,365 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 25.1% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 380,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,300,000 after buying an additional 76,386 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 5,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total transaction of $806,759.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,924,378.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 5,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total transaction of $806,759.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,924,378.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 11,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,512,465.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,027 shares in the company, valued at $15,101,537.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,896 shares of company stock worth $19,541,495. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPS Commerce Trading Up 2.6 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPSC. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.17.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $153.13 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.41 and a 12 month high of $157.46. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 102.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.84.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $122.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.67 million. Research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.