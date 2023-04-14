Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.13 Million Position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) by 84.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,770 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of OLO worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OLO by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of OLO by 50.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 499,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 166,839 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in OLO by 2,469.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 713,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after buying an additional 685,983 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OLO by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OLO by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

OLO Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:OLO opened at $8.44 on Friday. Olo Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $14.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average of $7.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. OLO had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 24.79%. The firm had revenue of $49.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.47 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Olo Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 8,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total value of $66,838.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 353,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,901.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 8,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total value of $66,838.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 353,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,901.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Diego Panama sold 11,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $95,081.04. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 680,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,491 shares of company stock valued at $271,782. Insiders own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OLO. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of OLO in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on OLO in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

OLO Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

