Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $23.44 Million Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $23,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in POOL. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 226.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Pool by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on POOL shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $408.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $291.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $395.18.

Pool stock opened at $340.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.81. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $278.10 and a fifty-two week high of $473.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). Pool had a return on equity of 61.70% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Pool’s payout ratio is 21.46%.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

