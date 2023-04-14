Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $76.94 Million Stock Holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,942,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $76,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AQUA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 430.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 49.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AQUA opened at $49.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.03, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.79. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $51.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Insider Transactions at Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies ( NYSE:AQUA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $435.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.94 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 4.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 6,494 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $326,972.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,394,500.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AQUA shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.57.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers outsourced water services, capital equipment for process water and wastewater treatment, and preventive maintenance service contracts.

