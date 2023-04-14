Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $98.24 Million Holdings in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,716,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Douglas Dynamics comprises approximately 1.8% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 11.87% of Douglas Dynamics worth $98,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 211.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLOW. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Douglas Dynamics Trading Up 1.0 %

PLOW stock opened at $30.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.47. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.76 and a 52 week high of $41.40. The company has a market capitalization of $688.53 million, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.08). Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $159.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Douglas Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is a positive change from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 10,341 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $378,584.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,430.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 10,341 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $378,584.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,430.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sarah C. Lauber sold 3,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $137,731.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,525.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,416 shares of company stock worth $528,098 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

