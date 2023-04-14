Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,096,736 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,772,912 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,096,736 shares during the quarter. Model N comprises 2.9% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 10.00% of Model N worth $153,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Model N in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Model N by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Model N during the third quarter worth $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Model N by 94.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Model N in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MODN stock opened at $34.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.65 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.79. Model N, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.51 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $34,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,092.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO John Ederer sold 10,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $347,310.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,115.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $34,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,092.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,238 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,671. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

MODN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Model N in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Model N from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Model N from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Model N from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.

