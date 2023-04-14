Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,435 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in NV5 Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,043,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 26.1% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 349,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,236,000 after buying an additional 72,278 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,900,000 after purchasing an additional 59,732 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in NV5 Global during the 1st quarter worth about $6,962,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in NV5 Global in the third quarter worth approximately $4,470,000. 65.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In other NV5 Global news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.23, for a total value of $1,322,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,938,660.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NV5 Global Stock Up 1.1 %

NVEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on NV5 Global from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

NV5 Global stock opened at $100.16 on Friday. NV5 Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.25 and a fifty-two week high of $154.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.20.

NV5 Global Profile

(Get Rating)

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.