Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Sells 26,975 Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,882,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,975 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.92% of Vertex worth $41,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vertex by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Vertex by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Vertex by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Vertex by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Vertex in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 21.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Vertex in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vertex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Vertex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.11.

In related news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 1,375,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $24,409,161.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,309,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,741,477.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 1,375,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $24,409,161.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,309,379 shares in the company, valued at $129,741,477.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Lisa Butler sold 22,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $375,919.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,849,089 shares of company stock valued at $32,893,872 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VERX opened at $22.72 on Friday. Vertex, Inc. has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.98.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Vertex had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $131.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.36 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

