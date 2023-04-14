Conflux (CFX) Price Up 6.7% This Week

Conflux (CFX) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 13th. Conflux has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and $249.07 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Conflux has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001299 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,783,095,813 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,782,854,476.514675 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.37867062 USD and is down -2.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $289,282,532.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

