Contrasting MedTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:MTAC) & Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY)

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) and MedTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:MTAC – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.9% of MedTech Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of Elekta AB (publ) shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of MedTech Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Elekta AB (publ) has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MedTech Acquisition has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elekta AB (publ) $1.64 billion 1.92 $129.94 million $0.33 24.88 MedTech Acquisition N/A N/A $5.54 million N/A N/A

This table compares Elekta AB (publ) and MedTech Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Elekta AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than MedTech Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Elekta AB (publ) and MedTech Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elekta AB (publ) 7.45% 15.46% 5.00% MedTech Acquisition N/A -44.01% 2.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Elekta AB (publ) and MedTech Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elekta AB (publ) 3 0 3 0 2.00 MedTech Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Elekta AB (publ) currently has a consensus target price of $65.50, suggesting a potential upside of 697.81%. Given Elekta AB (publ)’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Elekta AB (publ) is more favorable than MedTech Acquisition.

Summary

Elekta AB (publ) beats MedTech Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elekta AB (publ)



Elekta AB operates as a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy. It operates through the following geographical segments: North and South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Lars Leksell and Laurent Leksell in 1972 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About MedTech Acquisition



MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare sector in the United States.. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

