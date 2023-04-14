Contrasting Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF) and Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF)

Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Get Rating) and Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.8% of Thales shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.5% of Bombardier shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Thales pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Bombardier pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Thales pays out 27.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bombardier pays out 37.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Thales is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thales 0 1 2 0 2.67 Bombardier 0 3 5 0 2.63

This is a summary of current ratings for Thales and Bombardier, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Bombardier has a consensus target price of $79.63, suggesting a potential upside of 50.24%. Given Bombardier’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bombardier is more favorable than Thales.

Profitability

This table compares Thales and Bombardier’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thales N/A N/A N/A Bombardier N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Thales and Bombardier’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thales N/A N/A N/A $4.07 35.03 Bombardier N/A N/A N/A $0.25 215.25

Thales is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bombardier, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Thales beats Bombardier on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thales

Thales S.A. provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, ground transportation, and digital security markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions. It also provides air traffic management solutions; flight decks and avionics equipment and functions; in-flight entertainment and connectivity systems and services; electrical systems; aerospace training solutions; navigation solutions; support and services for avionics equipment; and vision systems. In addition, the company designs, operates, and delivers satellite-based systems for telecommunications, navigation, earth observation, environmental management, exploration, and science and orbital infrastructures; signaling, communications and supervision, and fare collection management systems and related services; cybersecurity and railway digitalization systems; and main line rail, and urban and intermodal mobility solutions. Further, it provides solutions for various markets and applications, including radiology, radio frequency, microwave sources, training and simulation solutions, lasers, and microelectronics solutions for science, industry, space, defense, automotive, railways, and energy conversion platforms. Thales S.A. has a strategic agreement with Google LLC. The company was formerly known as Thomson-CSF and changed its name to Thales S.A. in 2000. Thales S.A. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.

About Bombardier

Bombardier, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of business aircraft. It operates through the Business Aircraft Segment and Customer Services Segment. The Business Aircraft segment includes the manufacture of three families of business jets spanning from the light to large categories. Its models include: Global, Challenger, and Learjet aircraft. The Customer Services segment offers aircraft maintenance services as well as value added packages, including refurbishment and modification of business aircraft, component repair, and overhaul services. The company was founded on June 19, 1902 and is headquartered in Dorval, Canada.

