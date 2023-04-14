Cooper Energy Limited (ASX:COE) Insider Acquires A$124,000.00 in Stock

Cooper Energy Limited (ASX:COE – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey Schneider bought 800,000 shares of Cooper Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.16 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$124,000.00 ($82,119.21).

Jeffrey Schneider also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Jeffrey Schneider acquired 200,000 shares of Cooper Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.16 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$31,000.00 ($20,529.80).

Cooper Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.91, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Cooper Energy Company Profile

Cooper Energy Limited, an upstream gas and oil exploration and production company, engages in securing, finding, developing, producing, and selling of hydrocarbons to south-east Australia. It explores and evaluates oil and gas; and produces and sells crude oil in Cooper basin. The company also produces offshore gas from the Sole gas field in the Gippsland Basin, Victoria; offshore gas and gas liquids from the Casino, Henry, Netherby gas fields in the Otway Basin, Victoria; and onshore oil production and exploration in the Cooper Basin, South Australia.

