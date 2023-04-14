Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Lowered to Outperform at National Bank Financial

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) was downgraded by National Bank Financial to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Copper Mountain Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.20 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.85.

Copper Mountain Mining Stock Performance

Shares of CPPMF stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.01. 3,067,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,764. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.41. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.99.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining ( OTCMKTS:CPPMF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.14%.

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

