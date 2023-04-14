Cormark Cuts Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target to C$1.80

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Cormark from C$2.10 to C$1.80 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CJR.B. TD Securities cut their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. CIBC cut their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$2.30 in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.46.

Corus Entertainment Price Performance

TSE CJR.B traded down C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$1.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,349,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,559. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.08. Corus Entertainment has a twelve month low of C$1.40 and a twelve month high of C$4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.07, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$274.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00, a PEG ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.79.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

