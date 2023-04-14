Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 892.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.72. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.41 and a twelve month high of $136.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.76 and a 200 day moving average of $94.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $266.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.80 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACLS. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Insider Activity at Axcelis Technologies

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total transaction of $216,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,670,335.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

