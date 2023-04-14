Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Has $257,000 Stock Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,478,000 after purchasing an additional 23,894 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 31,231 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,741,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,592,000 after buying an additional 329,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,238,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,167,000 after buying an additional 108,092 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 25,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $421,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 535,636 shares in the company, valued at $9,025,466.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,289,500. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.58. 236,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014,424. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.62. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $17.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.19.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $186.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.79 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Commercial Services, and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers photo enforcement solutions and services. The Commercial Services segment provides toll and violation management solutions by partnering with the fleet management and rental car companies.

