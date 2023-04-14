Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Has $481,000 Stock Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,804 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,466 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,818 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SM Energy by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 13,039 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $25,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,407,394.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $86,460. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SM Energy Stock Performance

SM stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $30.71. 432,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,879,684. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $54.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. SM Energy had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The business had revenue of $671.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. SM Energy’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on SM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Cowen cut shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SM Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.09.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

