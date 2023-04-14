Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Sells 100 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WIRE. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 187.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,678 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,342,000 after acquiring an additional 137,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 42.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 272,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,051,000 after acquiring an additional 81,185 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 249.8% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 109,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,652,000 after acquiring an additional 78,198 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 84.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 130,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,833,000 after acquiring an additional 59,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 3.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,576,331 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $182,131,000 after acquiring an additional 54,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $545,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,827,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Encore Wire news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $545,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,827,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,372,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Encore Wire Stock Up 0.7 %

WIRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Encore Wire stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.11. The stock had a trading volume of 23,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,258. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.33. Encore Wire Co. has a 12-month low of $94.39 and a 12-month high of $206.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.73.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The electronics maker reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $3.67. Encore Wire had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The firm had revenue of $693.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 0.22%.

About Encore Wire

(Get Rating)

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. It supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. The company was founded by Vincent A. Rego in 1989 and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.