Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Sells 638 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Dollar General comprises 3.1% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Dollar General worth $47,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Heirloom Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $6,711,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,285,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Dollar General by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,186,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.75.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

Dollar General Stock Performance

In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded down $3.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.52. 421,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,987,991. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $217.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.96. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The company has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The company had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.10%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

