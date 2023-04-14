Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WAL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth about $504,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $374,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 15,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $75.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Hovde Group lowered their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:WAL traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.77. 1,495,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,127,367. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.30. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $86.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.36.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $701.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson acquired 2,475 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at $63,830.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,051.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson bought 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,830.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

