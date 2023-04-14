Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Price Target Cut to C$2.25

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREFGet Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at CIBC from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CJREF. TD Securities cut their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$2.30 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.74.

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CJREF traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,542. Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $3.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREFGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $320.13 million for the quarter.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television and Radio. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

