Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Mizuho restated a neutral rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of CRVS stock opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.85. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $1.50.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of immune modulator product candidates with the potential to treat solid cancers, T-cell lymphomas, autoimmune diseases, and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes B Cell Activator and Anti-CD73, Adenosine Production Inhibitor Anti-CD73, ITK Inhibitor, A2AR Inhibitor, Anti-CXCR2, and A2BR Inhibitor.
