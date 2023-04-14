Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays began coverage on Coupang in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Coupang from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.68.

Coupang Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE CPNG opened at $15.58 on Monday. Coupang has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $21.38. The firm has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -302.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.54.

Institutional Trading of Coupang

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coupang will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the second quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Coupang by 727.8% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Coupang in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in Coupang in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coupang in the third quarter worth $51,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

