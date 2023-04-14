CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.95

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.95 and traded as low as $2.77. CPS Technologies shares last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 26,307 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CPS Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $40.17 million, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.74.
CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.
