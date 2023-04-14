CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.95

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.95 and traded as low as $2.77. CPS Technologies shares last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 26,307 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CPS Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $40.17 million, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 26,711 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 9.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.

Further Reading

